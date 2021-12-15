ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising snowmobilers to avoid 101 miles of trail in the southeastern Upper Peninsula due to challenges with grooming them.

The DNR says they are working with the Straits Area Snowmobile Club to reach a grant agreement for grooming the trails. Trails will not be groomed until further notice and are located in Mackinac and Chippewa counties connecting St. Ignace, Trout Lake and Epoufette.

“No grant agreement is currently in place between the club and the DNR,” said Ron Yesney, DNR trails coordinator for the Upper Peninsula. “The DNR is looking at all possible solutions, including alternative arrangements, for improved trail management.”

The issue surfaced before the December 1 opening of the snowmobile season. The DNR says talks have been ongoing and will continue.

For more information on closures and reopening of DNR facilities in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures. We also contacted the Straits Area Snowmobile Club for a response but we haven’t received a response yet.