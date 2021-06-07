Eastern U.P. man charged after causing deadly crash

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, June 5 around noon, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a three vehicle injury crash on Hiawatha Trail (County Road H-40) near Livermore Rd. in Hudson Twp. It involved two passenger vehicles versus an oncoming motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 42-year-old man from the area was stopped westbound on Hiawatha Trail waiting to make a left turn onto Livermore Rd. when his vehicle was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle operated by 40-year-old Chad Hood of Naubinway. The initial collision pushed the stopped vehicle into oncoming traffic causing it to collide with an eastbound motorcyclist.

The operator of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Jenny Timmer of White Cloud, MI was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital where she succumbed from her injuries sustained in the crash. She was not wearing a helmet.

Hood was arraigned on Monday in the 92nd District Court for operating under the influence of drugs causing death. Bond was set at $50,000.

The crash is still under investigation.

