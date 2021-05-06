Falcons have success at International Bridge

A falcon sits on eggs in the nest box at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge in early May. (IBA photo)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – A pair of peregrine falcons have successfully nested on the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

They’ve been returning for years and laying three eggs. Karl Hansen, bridge engineer for the International Bridge Administration (IBA), reported that the pair of falcons nested atop the bridge. Nest boxes for peregrine falcons were installed in 2010. Last year the same pair of falcons successfully nested on the bridge and hatched on chick. The site has hatched 30 falcons since IBA staff started counting the birds

The IBA added a video camera that people can access to watch the falcons several years ago. During the middle of summer, a team from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources attaches color-coded bands to the legs of young birds to track their movements, reproductive behavior and population growth of peregrine falcons.

Peregrine falcons are listed as an endangered species in the state of Michigan. The population was depleted in the 1960s and 1970s from the use of DDT and other environmental contaminants. Conservation efforts in the mid-1980s have helped the number of peregrines generally increase since the 1990s, according to the DNR.

The birds are high-speed hunters and are capable of flying at 200 mph. They may help keep populations of nuisance pigeons under control in cities. Researchers have found that pigeons make up a small part of the falcon diet, but the predators may frighten them away from bridges. Keeping pigeons away is seen as potentially saving the IBA maintenance money down the line since pigeon droppings can damage paint on metal bridge surfaces.