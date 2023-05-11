A freighter at the Soo Locks on the St Mary’s River between Sault Ste Marie Michigan and Sault Ste Marie Ontario

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours and Sault Historic Sites announced they will host the second annual Family Fun Day for eastern U.P. residents later in May.

During the event, eastern U.P. residents can visit the Museum Ship Valley Camp, Tower of History, River of History Museum and enjoy a Famous Soo Locks Boat Tour for a donation. Entrance fees for each attraction will be waived in exchange for a suggested donation of $5-$10 per person at each attraction.

100% of proceeds from throughout the day will benefit the Soo Locks Children’s Museum, which is currently in development.

“We hope Family Fun Day will encourage EUP adults and children to experience the Soo Locks and enjoy our attractions,” said Lacie Wojnaroski, Executive Director of Sault Historic Sites. “It’s a great way to support the development of the Soo Locks Children’s Museum.”

Visitors over age 16 will need identification to show they live in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

The Soo Locks Children’s Museum will aim to provide children with an engaging environment to learn through hands-on, interactive exhibits to facilitate learning and growth. It will be located on Portage Avenue in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

Beginning May 12, the Museum Ship Valley Camp will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Tower of History and River of History Museum will open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Located next to the Valley Camp, Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours will operate tours at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“We welcome all EUP families to take advantage of this unique opportunity on Sunday, May 21 to explore the rich history of our area while enjoying our classic lock tour,” said Scott LaBonte, Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours General Manager. “We’re also excited to feature a new location for Sugar Daddy Bakery at our ticket office along with UP North Wilderness gift shop.”

For details, visit famoussoolocks.com and Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours on Facebook.