SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 8:58 AM on December 23 officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on the I-75 Business Spur near W. 25th Ave.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Robbi Jo-Ann Anderson, a 29 year old resident of Sault Ste. Marie, seriously injured. Officers began life-saving measures immediately, then Sault Fire transported Anderson to the War Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a Chevrolet Equinox and a Subaru Outback. Anderson was a passenger in the Equinox. The drivers of both vehicles were injured and transported to War Memorial Hospital by Sault Fire. Both drivers have since been discharged from the hospital.

Contributing factors and cause of the crash are still being investigated. Preliminary information suggests that the Equinox was traveling southbound within the southbound lanes of travel then lost control and crossed over into the northbound lanes of travel causing a head-on collision in the north-bound lanes. No additional information is being released, once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Sault Fire Department, Chippewa County Central Dispatch, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit and the Michigan State Police – Sault Ste. Marie Post assisted with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sergeant John Weist through the Chippewa County Central Dispatch 906-495-3312.