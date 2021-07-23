Firefighters responding to flames near Bass Lake in Luce County

McMILLAN, Mich. (WJMN) – Central Dispatch confirms firefighters are responding to flames in the area of Bass Lake in Luce County near the town of McMillan.

The first call came in around noon on Friday.

According to the Michigan DNR, the fire is less than an acre in size, with flames less than six inches hight.

A DNR fire engine is working with a local volunteer fire department. The fire is expected to remain small.

No cause of the fire has been established yet. No homes or other structures in the area are in danger.

To learn more about fire danger ratings around the state, the DNR has a helpful map and resources.