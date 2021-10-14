Former Sault Area High School teacher convicted of criminal sexual conduct

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department announced on Thursday that former Sault Area High School and Career Center teacher Timothy Michael Strader has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

The conviction follows an investigation over several months after the police department received a complaint back in September 2020 from a former student who indicated that she was sexually assaulted by a teacher while she was attending school. The student also indicated that the teacher requested nude photographs from her.

Strader was arrested on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and solicitation of child sexually abusive material. Strader was convicted of two counts of attempted felonious assault and his sentence included 30 days in jail, 10 months of jail ahead of abeyance, and three years of probation to be supervised by the Michigan Department of Corrections. This includes no unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 18.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department says they recognize and commend the survivor who reported these crimes and for “helping to keep the students in our community safe.” The Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the survivor to negotiate this plea that was aimed at preventing Strader from working with students in the future.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Latest stories