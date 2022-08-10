ENGADINE, Mich. (WJMN) – Frazier Bros. Fisheries has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Graymont Community and Economic Fund which provides the remaining funding for expanding on current facilities and creating jobs.

This grant adds to the $66,000 Phase 2 investment for upgraded facilities, a finished storefront, greater processing capacity, and larger workspaces. Local contractors, and businesses will be used for construction. The $20,000 is meant to improve off-season unemployment rates, provide income for people in the area, and increase the opportunities for Frazier and local Tribal Fishing Crews.

Frazier Bros. Fisheries is led by Dave Frazier, Jr., a third generation Tribal fisherman. In a release from the Mackinac Economic Alliance, it is believed the improvements will work to employ Tribal Fishing Crews, gathering crews, and workers for processing, distribution, and sales.

“In working directly with Mackinac Economic Alliance, Frazier Bros. Fisheries is pleased to

receive this Graymont Grant award,” stated co-owner Deb Frazier. The funding will be put

toward the new fish market facility and operation in Epoufette, Michigan, including the

construction of its well, septic, and drainfield systems in accordance with the Luce, Mackinac,

Alger, Schoolcraft County Health Department, Michigan Department of Agriculture, and EGLE.

“We are getting very excited!” Frazier continued. “Once our new addition construction is

complete, we will be able to process, store, and sell fish products from our new location and get

more of our products out to businesses and customers year round.”

You can learn more about the Mackinac Economic Alliance here.

