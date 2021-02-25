Free COVID-19 testing in Newberry on Feb. 26

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) - The Red Cross is always urging people to donate blood but they are saying that the donations are of the utmost importance at this time. With severe winter weather sweeping across the nation, causing the shut down of numerous blood donation sights, Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire said that with 21,000 blood and platelet donations missed out on, the need to make up that loss is important.

"There is always a need for blood, and it's the blood on the shelves that really help save lives during emergencies so we really ask that people roll up their sleeves and try to help." McGuire continued, "Blood can't be manufactured the only way we can get it is through one another. So it is again such an important thing to have to do"