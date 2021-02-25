Free COVID-19 testing in Newberry on Feb. 26

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, February 26, 2021, LMAS District Health Department will be conducting free COVID-19 testing.
The testing will be offered at 14150 Hamilton Lake Road in Newberry from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Individuals do not have to be residents of Luce County to participate. Minors can be tested if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks and distancing are required at the walk-in event.
For more information visit LMASDHD.org
