Free COVID-19 testing in Newberry on Feb. 26

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, February 26, 2021, LMAS District Health Department will be conducting free COVID-19 testing.

The testing will be offered at 14150 Hamilton Lake Road in Newberry from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Individuals do not have to be residents of Luce County to participate. Minors can be tested if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks and distancing are required at the walk-in event.

For more information visit LMASDHD.org

