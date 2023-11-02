PARADISE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every year, Great Lakes Shipwreck museum pays tribute to the live lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald with a memorial event.

In 1958, it cost $8 million to build the freighter, which was the largest vessel on the Great Lakes until 1971. It was carrying 26,116 tons of taconite pellets when it went down Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior, 17 miles from Whitefish Point. All 29 crewmen on the SS Edmund Fitzgerald aboard were lost.

This year, the Shipwreck Museum’s 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event will be virtual on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum says on their website that the memorial service will be available on a live-stream access with details to be announced soon. The live-stream link will be posted on their website during the week of the event.

For more information, call 800-635-1742 or click here to visit the museum’s website.