Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and Luce County EDC partner to give grants to local businesses

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce County EDC and Helen Newberry Joy Hospital (HNJH) created a grant program for businesses most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EDC director, Tammy Henry shared the grant idea at a board meeting. HNJH CEO and EDC board member, Hunter Nostrant addressed the hospitals board to match the EDC’s funding for the grant.

“It’s important for us to help out the community because without the community we’re not here you know we’re in tandem with them, we’re partners with our community members and we’re here to ultimately support them and their health and wellness and part of that is ensuring that you know local businesses are still operating,” said Nostrant.

By working together, the grant could make more of an impact according to Henry.

“It was our goal to provide support for the local businesses during these difficult times. The partnership with HNJH allowed for the grant program to make an even bigger impact, and we are thankful for that,” said Henry.

The recipients of the grant program were Tahqua-Land Theater, Dr. LaRoue, Mahaffy Inc., Main Street Floral, Pickleman’s Pantry, Seder’s Pizza, Triangle Restaurant, Zellars, WNBY, The Newberry News, and Thirty-Two 07 Hair.

Steven Stiffler, co-owner of the Newberry News, says the grant helped cover some revenue lost during the pandemic.

“We bought the news in November of ’19 and then things started shutting down in March of 2020 so being a new business owner right out of the gate we didn’t have a lot of reserves built up being a new owner,” said Stiffler. “When things started to shut down, we had gone out and bought new software, new equipment, since we’re into local sports some cameras to go out and cover high school sports and then when things shut down all of that went away we’re still left with those bills.”