Helen Newberry Joy Hospital partners with Erickson Center for the arts for photography contest

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Helen Newberry Joy Hospital is in search for pictures of the Upper Peninsula to feature throughout their facility.

They are asking for amateur and professional photographers to participate by visiting the Erickson Center for the Arts webpage and uploading an entry.

There is no entry fee, winners will have their photos featured in common areas of the facility. The criteria for photos is:

Must be taken in the Upper Peninsula.

Cannot include images of people/faces. Photos submitted with a face in them will be omitted from the contest.

Photos can include animals, scenery and landmarks.

Inclusion of the location and a title for the photo on the form, the information will be used on text plates on the winning pictures.

5 photos may be entered by person.

The deadline for the contest is Monday, August 2. Winners will be announced during the 4th annual 906 festival in Curtis, Saturday, August 7. Any questions can be directed to the Erickson Center for the Arts office at 906-586-9974.