Help needed locating missing teen near Kincheloe

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Central Dispatch posted on their Facebook page seeking help in locating a missing juvenile on Friday, May 21.

Owen John Hinton a white 13-year-old male was last seen in the Kincheloe area between 4:00 and 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 20. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, is 5’1″ in height and weighs 170 pounds. Law Enforcement found through investigation that he has been corresponding through social media with subjects from the State of Ohio and mentioned them picking him up.

There is no evidence that he was taken against his will. A light green passenger vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Malibu was reported to be in the area occupied by two males and two females. The vehicle was described as having a large dent on the drivers door and one out headlight. The registration and direction of travel on this vehicle is currently unknonw.

If you have any information that may assist Law Enforcement in the location of Owen John Hinton or that may assist Law Enforcement in the location of Owen John Hinton, contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312 or call 911.