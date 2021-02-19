Hovercraft used in Alger County ice climber rescue

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon following an ice climbing incident in Alger County.

Authorities tell us someone called 911 just before 4 p.m. on Friday. They were told an ice climber had fallen approximately 20 feet and was injured.

The climber was ascending the ice formation known as “Sweet Mother Moses” which is close to half a mile east of Sand Point in Munising.

Alger County Rescue “21” used its hovercraft at Sand Point and responded to the fallen climber. First responders carried the person 100 yards from the ice formation to the hovercraft. They were taken to a waiting ambulance and driven to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.

The ice climbers name and condition are not being released at this time.