SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – As Kewadin Casinos marks 38 years in business, the Kewadin Casino Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The modernization will start this year with an upgraded exterior and windows.

“Our guest experience is of the utmost importance to us, and Kewadin Casinos is revitalizing it with this project as well as several other upgrades at all five Kewadin Casinos.” said Kewadin Casinos CEO Allen Kerridge.

The hotel will remain open during the project. It will be completed in phases to minimize the impact on guests.

Renovations are expected to begin later this year and end in the winter of 2024.

“We’re proud to be one of the first casinos in Michigan to open and to be celebrating our 38-year anniversary in 2023. We’ve seen many great changes over those years, and now it’s time for new look and feel throughout the property that will elevate the guest experience,” said Kewadin Sault General Manager Dana Schlehuber.

Front of Hotel Rear of Hotel

For more information about the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, please visit www.saulttribe.com.

For more information about Kewadin Casinos, please visit www.kewadin.com.