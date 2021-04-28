Law enforcement searching for Illinois man in Rudyard area

RUDYARD, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are assisting the Lake Bluff Police Dept (Illinois) with a voluntarily missing adult.

The missing person is Russell J Ulrey, 45 years old, from Lake Bluff. Ulrey is believed to have rented a vehicle which was located abandoned in the Rudyard area over the past few days.

Police say Ulrey was last seen wearing a knit cap, baggy pants, and have an orange messenger bag on him. He also may be on a blue metallic bicycle in the area. He had made statements about doing a Lake Superior Circle tour.

His family does not believe he is suicidal or a harm to others. Ulrey is diagnosed as bipolar and has not been taking his medications.

If you have any information about Ulrey’s whereabouts contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post or the Lake Bluff Police Dept at (847)234-2153.