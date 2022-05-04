LUCE, MACKINAC, ALGER, SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – LMAS District Health Department has announced its harm reduction program.

LMAS stated that before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing increase in opioid overdoses in Michigan. The creation of the harm reduction program is meant to address this increase. Harm reduction programs utilize evidence-based approaches that reduce the risks associated with substance use.

“Harm reduction reduces the risk of blood-borne pathogens such as Hepatitis C, HIV, and bacterial infections, reduces sexually transmitted infections, and prevents overdoses,” said LMAS Harm Reduction Nurse Monica Eriksen, RN.

The mobile health van staff provide:

• Free and safe injection supplies, fentanyl test strips, and other syringe exchange services

• Naloxone (Narcan) training and distribution

• A safe, confidential, non-judgmental atmosphere

• Recovery coaching with a certified peer recovery coach

• Condom distribution

• Hepatitis A and B, Tdap, and COVID-19 vaccines

• HIV and Hepatitis C rapid testing

• Basic wound care

• Improved physical and emotional health by providing education and support

• Linkage to medical care, housing, treatment, and other vital services

For more information, and to schedule the mobile health van to come to your location, contact the

program manager directly by calling or texting 906-322-4444.