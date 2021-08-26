LMAS District Health Department shares message about COVID-19 cases in region

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department says they want people to understand the current COVID-19 situation in the region.

They ask that people consider protecting themselves, their families and community by masking, maintaining distance from others, staying home when ill and getting tested for COVID-19 if symptomatic or if exposed to the virus.

LMAS District Health Department says the Delta variant is present in the community and case numbers are rising and according to the state, 99% of sequenced COVID-19 tests are coming back as the variant. They say the variant is twice as transmissible and creates a large viral load, vaccines do a well to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. However, the health department says even those that are fully vaccinated should use caution in crowded spaces.

During the period of March 1, 2020, to late August 2020, there were 66 COVID-19 cases in Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft Counties. Between August 1, 2021, to August 25, 2021, there have been 185 cases in the LMAS district. The health department says June and July only saw single-digit or zero increases in cases most days.

LMAS District Health Department says the increase is in part due to the Delta variant. They also say that very few are following the public health risk reduction measures of masking, maintaining distance from those not in the same household, washing hands and staying home when sick. Additionally, they attribute increases in part to the fact only 55% of those 12 years of age and older are vaccinated in the four counties.