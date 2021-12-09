LUCE, MACKINAC, ALGER, AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – LMAS District Health Department is now using a new software program known as PEG (Patient Education Genius) to help with case investigation.

With cases rapidly increasing in the four counties they serve (more than 2500 cases since August 1, 2021 to December 8, 2021), LMAS staff – even working at full capacity – are unable to investigate all positive cases in a timely manner.

“Now, if you test positive for COVID-19, you may not get a phone call from the Health Department”

explains Nicholas Derusha, Director and Health Officer at LMAS. “Unless you fall into a high-risk category

based on age or type of employment, you will receive a text or email with a link to an online survey. We are

asking all residents in our four counties to look for this survey in text or email and fill it out this if they

receive it after being tested for COVID. The PEG system is HIPAA compliant and any information will only be

viewed by LMAS investigation staff.”

The new survey asks about symptoms, onset date of symptoms, and close contacts. It should take less than 15 minutes to complete. LMAS investigators will review the information provided and reach out to symptomatic individuals as needed. Filling out the online form versus having a lengthy phone call from investigators will be simpler and easier for both the public and LMAS staff. Residents with questions about COVID-19 can call the state COVID information center at: 1-888-535-6136 or email COVID19@michigan.gov.

Filling out the survey is required for those who want or need an isolation or quarantine letter for their

employer. LMAS staff will continue to reach out to individuals with a land line phone.



What to do if you test positive for COVID:

• When you receive your test results, start isolation immediately. Isolation lasts for 10 days from

symptom onset (or from test date if you are asymptomatic).

• Notify your close contacts and encourage them to quarantine for a full 14 days.

• If you have questions about isolation or quarantine, call your local LMAS office and enter extension 111