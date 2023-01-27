SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities have released the name of a woman killed from a snowmobile crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Schoolcraft County.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Manisitque Outpost and Gladstone Post were called out around 2:45 p.m. to the area of Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road for reports of a woman hitting a tree. Troopers and other first responders, including Guardian Flight arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Alain Davis from the Charlotte area. Davis was riding with her husband who was on a separate snowmobile when the crash happened.

MSP believes Davis was headed east on Trail 413. As she approached a “Y” intersection, she was not able to handle the curve and drove off the posted trail. Davis lost control and hit several tree stumps before being thrown from the snowmobile and hitting a tree.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.