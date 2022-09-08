SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – An annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony is planned on the campus of Lake Superior State University on Friday, September 9.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. EST and is open to the public. It will take place on Pleger Commons on the LSSU campus.





Photos courtesy Lake Superior State University

“It’s our duty to honor the memory of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “We gather en masse at a campus retrofitted from an Army base to remember the perished, the survivors, the mourners, and the heroes of that tragic day and the fateful aftermath. Lake State and our Eastern Upper Peninsula neighbors never forget. And as an Army National Guard veteran, it’s my privilege to welcome not only LSSU criminal justice and nursing students, faculty, staff, and alumni but also all the brave souls who answer the clarion call in times of need.”

In addition to LSSU students, faculty, staff, and alumni, LSSU leaders, city and state government officials, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard and other armed forces, area law enforcement and fire department personnel, first responders, and additional civic officeholders will take part in the event. The ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes.