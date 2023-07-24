SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich (WJMN) – Following the announcement of Lake Superior State University’s creation of the College of the Great Lakes Ecology and Education, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited the Richard and Theresa Barch Center for Freshwater Research and Education (Barch CFRE) at LSSU.

The center houses research labs and office space for students to study things like the impact of invasive species or how to respond to possible oil spills. It also has a K-12 discovery room, where students can touch a sturgeon.

“I’m blown away. To see both this space here that is focused on public engagement, education. I’ve met some elementary school students from Cedarville and talked with them about how much fun they’ve had, what they’re learning. It’s inspirational, because having that kind of exposure as a young person. These will become the undergrads that will come here and study. It’s really beautiful to see something so connected to the state of Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

Simon Freeman, a research technician at the Center for Fresh Water Research and Education said the Lt. Governor is excited and passionate about the Great Lakes and its resources.

“CFRE is really going to be leading the charge in our fish and wildlife programs and bringing in that education aspect. You know, place-based learning for undergraduate students. At the same time we’ll also be offering a master’s program for our fish and wildlife students. It’s a great time for him to come here. He’s super excited. He has a lot of passion for the Great Lakes and the resources we have here,” said Freeman.

Students can enroll in LSSU’s College of the Great Lakes Ecology and Education starting in the fall 2023 semester.