NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce County Sheriff Department announced they will be holding a training with local and adjacent law enforcement agencies, Luce County EMS/Ambulance and Newberry Fire Department at Tahquamenon Area Schools on December 18.

The training exercise will take several hours. Anyone with questions can call Undersheriff Gravelle at the Luce County Sheriff Department at 906-293-8431.