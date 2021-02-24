Luce County teen charged in shooting death of sister

LAKEFEILD TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 8pm to a residence in Luce County’s Lakefield Township for a shooting involving a 10-year-old-girl.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s 14-year-old brother shot her. Troopers located him at the residence and arrested him.

The suspect was arraigned on one count of open murder in 92nd District Court and is being held at the Sault Tribal Juvenile Detention facility. Due to the ages of the victim and suspect, no names will be released. The investigation is ongoing.