CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A crash along M-28 in Chippewa County shut the roadway down for hours on Wednesday. The incident involving multiple vehicles happened around 1 p.m. on the stretch of road between I-75 and M-221. M-28 reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

COURTESY: MDOT

According to a post from the Dafter Township Fire Department, they along with Kinross EMS and the City of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department responded to the crash. At least nine vehicles were involved. Six people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown. While the cause of the crash has not officially been identified, pictures from the scene show the roadway covered in snow.

MDOT is monitoring the scene. You can stay updated on road conditions and incident through their map.

Chippewa County Central Dispatch posted this photo asking drivers to stay off the road if they don’t have to travel.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported a separate incident around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pictures show the scene on Townline Road in Pickford.