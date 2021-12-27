St. Ignace, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to winds across the straits, the Mackinac Bridge Authority is currently requiring an escort across the bridge for high-profile vehicles.

High-profile vehicles include:

Pickup trucks with campers

Cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof

Ryder or U-Haul trucks

Any vehicle pulling a boat

Semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height

Motorists are asked to reduce their speed to 20 MPH upon approaching the bridge and prepare to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to give instructions on how and when to proceed across the bridge.

View from camera two on the dock in St. Ignace looking south.

All vehicles should exercise appropriate caution. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points on the bridge. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. Tune into AM 530 or 1610 for updates on bridge conditions.