ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) sent out a notification on Friday that all lanes of I-75 across the Mackinac Bridge have reopened after a crash halted traffic for an hour and a half.

MDOT sent out the original notification on Friday that the Mackinac Bridge was closed due to a crash just after 11 a.m. Both the north and southbound lanes of I-75 at the bridge were affected. Traffic was allowed to resume normal operations at 12:30 p.m.

Web cameras at the Mackinac Bridge do not clearly show the incident. But a law enforcement vehicle was seen blocking the lanes at one end.

There’s no word whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles are involved.

You can check traffic conditions and see web cameras from around the the state from the Michigan Department of Transportation.