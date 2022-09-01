ST. IGNACE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Officers with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a hit and run incident that happened around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on Mackinac Trail approximately 3/4 of a mile north of Gorman Road in St. Ignace Township.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that a bicyclist was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling northbound. The hit knocked the passenger side mirror off of the truck and cause the bicyclist to be thrown from the bike and into the ditch.

The bicyclist has serious injuries as a result of the incident and is in the hospital for treatment.

The suspected truck is believed to be a 2007 – 2013 GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado that is missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 643-1911 or leave an anonymous tip at (906) 643-1165.