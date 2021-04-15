Mackinac Island announces opening details for the 2021 summer season

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich (WJMN) – Mackinac Island Tourism announced opening details for the upcoming peak season. The first ferries are set to depart soon and the Island will be in full swing by the end of April 2021. Mackinac Island has added many new amenities in preparation for this upcoming season. New restaurants, Inns, hotels, and excursions are just a few new sights you will see on Mackinac Island but Assistant Account Executive Alex Lipinksi says, some of the coolest attractions can be found outside of the downtown limits.

“Then something that we’re really excited about this year is just featuring the natural aspect of Mackinac Island here,” Lipinski said. “You continue to say we’re open in May right but when we say that there’s open spaces, there’s open views, there’s open waters, we’ve kind of taken this tagline of open and applied to the natural side of Mackinac Island. So we’re excited to share with people, just that, and have them go explore more.”

In a press release shared from Mackinac Island Tourism, this is what we can expect to see there this summer.

Chippewa Hotel is set to kick off the 2021 season with several upgrades, including a major room maintenance detail, fresh paint throughout, new entrances to Pink Pony Patio, new Pink Pony store inventory, new dock pilings, new flooring for the upper deck, new electrical and flooring in the kitchen, replaced waterside siding and upgraded WIFI.

Grand Hotel will add a new shop to the ground floor retail corridor called Grand Kids, which will be stocked with merchandise that caters to its youngest guests. Additional changes include upgraded men’s and women’s boutiques featuring clothing and accessories, as well as all-new bathrooms. Grand Hotel will also debut a new swimming pool with extensive amenities. Such features include:

● A new family-friendly area complete with a zero-depth beach entry, water jet play area, and water slide

● Fifteen reservable cabanas for a luxurious poolside experience that includes food and beverage service

● A new large heated whirlpool, and private adults-only pool area featuring an infinity edge with magnificent views of the Island

● Expanded seating areas including new pool furniture for the pool deck, terrace, and lawn, allowing guests plenty of space to relax in comfort and style

● The expansion and availability of outdoor space for leisure and meeting guests

● Unique programming and events throughout the season, such as family-friendly dive-in movie nights

Great Turtle Toys will open with new carpet, a fresh coat of paint, and new spaces and fixtures to make up a new layout. The shop will draw in fresh air from the great outdoors and feature better and more energy-efficient lighting.

The Inn at Stonecliffe is thrilled to announce the opening of The Lawn at Stonecliffe featuring a relaxed atmosphere with both indoor and extensive outdoor seating to enjoy the amazing views of the Mackinac Bridge. Open daily at 2 p.m. for food and cocktails, the menu will offer favorites and unique twists on traditional dishes. In addition, The Inn at Stonecliffe is proud to partner with the Mackinac Arts Council to schedule live entertainment for select dates throughout the summer.

Island House has completed renovations of the lobby, hallways, two-bedroom suites, and Pine Cottage Bed & Breakfast rooms. Ice House BBQ will now offer craft beer and cocktails, with Pancake House opening for the season with a fresh menu and facelift. Seabiscuit Café is also set to open next month with fan-favorite menu items making their return.

Lilac Tree Suites and Spa is set to offer eight new walk-in showers, major room maintenance detail, fresh exterior siding, and a new coat of paint throughout.

Mission Point Resort will complete the renovation of 30 of its rooms ahead of the opening of the season to add to last year’s slate of updates.

Winchester’s Whiskey & Bourbon Room will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 30. The new restaurant, located at Bicycle Street Inn on Main Street, will feature craft cocktails and delicious entrees in a Prohibition-era-themed atmosphere.

Wings of Mackinac returns in 2021, with butterflies from South America and other countries set to delight guests beginning Mother’s Day weekend.