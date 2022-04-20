ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – As Mackinac Island prepares to kick off its 2022 opening day on Thursday, April 21, a long-running ferry service to the island has announced it will adopt a new name. The Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry will be changing its name to the Mackinac Island Ferry Company, with plans to fully roll out the new branding by the end of 2023.

The company will begin 2022 services on Thursday, with the ferries running to Mackinac Island from Mackinac City and St. Ignace for the summer season. During the transition, the company says it will be known as the Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

Visitors can expect to see the new logo added onto the Star Line dock signage throughout summer 2022, with the Star Line brand logo being phased out throughout the summer of 2023.

“The new name is easily recognizable to our customers and, while our name will change, we continue to be committed to providing the same great service, enjoyable rides and on time arrivals and departures that our guests have become accustomed to,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company. “This collection of Mackinac Island Ferry companies has been a prominent group of legacy Michigan brands since 1878. From a business perspective, the strategic name change is a result of their accumulation under one company, allowing us to leverage a single brand name.”

Mackinac Island Ferry Company owns the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry branded fleet of ferries, the former Arnold Line Ferry fleet, and Mackinac Marine Services (MMS) shipyard. The company is known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats seen in the photos below:

Courtesy Mackinac Island Ferry Company

For more information on the Mackinac Island Ferry Company, including ferry schedules, visit their website here.