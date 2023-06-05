SUGAR ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has been arrested following a shooting on Sugar Island last week.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched on June 1, 2023, following reports of a man who had been shot in the right shoulder and rushed to a local emergency room for medical care.

Following an investigation into the incident, police believe the shooting occurred on Sugar Island. The investigation ultimately led to the execution of a search warrant at a home located on S Brasser Rd on Sugar Island.

An eighteen-year-old man from Sugar Island was arrested and charged with assault causing great bodily harm less than murder.

No names have been released at this time, pending arraignment in court.

Members from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team also assisted in the investigation.