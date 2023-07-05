CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another is facing multiple charges relating to methamphetamine trafficking after both were arrested in an investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force (TRIDENT) in the Eastern U.P.

According to a post from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with TRIDENT made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Nathan Chambers, a Bay City, Michigan resident as part of an investigation when Chambers traveled to the U.P.

After the purchase, police initiated a traffic stop on Chambers’ vehicle, arresting him and a 22-year-old man from Sterling, Michigan, who was not named by police.

Police later learned that prior to the arrests, both men ingested a bag of narcotic substances. After arriving at the Chippewa County correctional Facility, the Sheriff’s Office says the man from Sterling began to show signs of a medical emergency.

EMS services were called to assist the man, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The Sheriff’s Office wrote that an autopsy later showed the Sterling man died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Chambers was brought to the hospital for treatment and later released back to custody of the jail. He has been charged with the following:

Delivery of Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

Delivery of Methamphetamine Causing Death

Chambers was arraigned in the 91st District Court and his total bond was set at $500,000 with conditions, including that he must be monitored by a GPS tether.

The Michigan Sheriff’s Association Mission Team assisted Chippewa County Sheriff’s Detectives in this investigation.