MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Manistique Public Safety and Volunteer Firefighters responded Thursday to a report of a structure fire at 600 Michigan Avenue in the City of Manistique. After arriving at the scene, responders discovered that the house’s one occupant had escaped safely along with three dogs.

The fire is believed to be caused by electricity, and began when an electrical outlet overheated and ignited the floor and walling behind the kitchen stove. The fire spread through the kitchen and the basement. Firefighters doused the flames in the basement first then stopped the fire in the kitchen.

The home’s occupant was transferred to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. The dogs were not injured and were turned over to family for caretaking.

The home suffered major damage to one wall and its basement, with moderate to heavy smoke damage throughout the structure. Manistique Public Safety says fire officers cleared the scene by 12:10 p.m. and that no other injuries occurred. Firefighters received assistance from the Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers providing traffic and crowd control.