MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Manistique Area Schools (MAS) are closed on Friday after school officials were made aware of an online posting referencing a school shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the school on Friday morning.

According to the statement from MAS, the school administration was made aware of the safety concern by Manistique Public Safety, and worked with safety officers to make the decision to cancel all school events on Friday. The online post referencing the shooting had ties to students at Manistique Middle School and Manistique High School, according to MAS.

At this time the school says it plans to re-open on Monday, October 31, and is working to reschedule events that were canceled on Friday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. MAS says that school administrators can be contacted with any questions from parents.

The full statement from MAS reads as follows:

Dear Parents:

Thank you for your patience as we work through this unfortunate situation. Near the end of the school day we were alerted, by Manistique Public Safety, of a virtual posting that contained a reference to a school shooter. There were ties to students at the Manistique Middle and High School. In conjunction with public safety officers, we made the decision to cancel all activities, including the cancellation of school, while the investigation continues.

The investigation is ongoing. We are thankful for your patience and the diligence of law enforcement agents that are working to bring a resolution to this incident. It is an unfortunate sign of the times that actions such as these have become part of our children’s school experience but ignoring warning signs is not an option. There are plans in place to reschedule events that did not occur as a result of the closure.

Please feel free to contact your school administrators with any questions. Thank you again for your patience. We look forward to seeing the students back in school on Monday, October 31st.

Sincerely,

MAS Administration