MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Manistique man was hospitalized after sustaining burns in a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Manistique Public Safety Department and Manistique EMS, responders were dispatched at approximately 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, January 29 to a report of a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Range Street in Manistique. Further dispatch information indicated the home was fully engulfed and the home’s occupant was badly burned.

Responders arrived at the scene and found the occupant had been extracted from the home by other residents of the neighborhood. The man was transported to Schoolcraft Memorial hospital for treatment for serious burn injuries.

Responders found the rear of the home fully engulfed in fire. Fire fighters from Manistique Public Safety and the Manistique Volunteer Fire Department were able to effectively attack the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Resources requested through mutual aid were provided by the Hiawatha Fire Department and the Inwood Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Manistique Public Safety believes the fire was caused by a wood stove that was used in the rear section of the home. Efforts extinguish the fire were reportedly slowed by the proximity of neighboring homes, as well as low temperatures affecting equipment and staff. No other injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

Manistique Public Safety was assisted by Michigan State Police, Manistique Water Department, Hiawatha Fire Department, and the Inwood Township Volunteer Fire Department.