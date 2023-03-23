CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Clifford Earl Bailey was sentenced to serve a prison term of 24 months to 10 years for convictions of Child Abuse in the Second Degree and Domestic Violence.

Bailey was convicted after a tree-day jury trial on April 21, 2021. The jury found that Bailey was guilty of breaking a child’s wrist and defendant was sentenced to prison. On Thursday, the Court of Appeals affirmed Bailey’s convictions.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says they would like to acknowledge and commend the victim for his courage and cooperation in the case and continue to say this is a win in the fight against child abuse.