Michigan State Police investigating Mackinac Bridge crash

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – State Troopers from the St. Ignace post of Michigan State Police responded too a crash on the Mackinac Bridge at 10:30 A.M. on June 12.

The accident involved a motorcyclist and one pickup truck with multiple people inside. A 78 year old Cheboygan man was travelling northbound on the motorcycle and crossed the median into the oncoming pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was a 39 year old man.

The 78 year old driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene and the occupants of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The crash is still under investigation but alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the Gaylord Post, Mackinaw City Police, Mackinaw City Fire Department, Mackinac Bridge Authority and Emmet County EMS.