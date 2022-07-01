SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste Marie Post will host the MSP Eighth District Open House next week. The open house will take place from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th at 3900 I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie.

MSP says many of the post’s resources will be in attendance, including MSP K9, Emergency Support Team, Aviation Drone, Forensic Lab Personnel, MSP Bomb Squad, and more. Bob’s Food Trailer run by the former owner of Clyde’s Drive-In, as well as a bounce house for kids, will also be on site.

MSP says that recruiters will also be available if you or someone you know is interested in a career with the MSP. The MSP is actively looking for individuals who wish to become troopers. There are trooper vacancies throughout the Upper Peninsula including at the Sault Ste Marie Post.

If you are unable to attend this event but are interested in a career with the Michigan State Police, you can contact the Sault Ste Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 and ask to speak to a recruiter.

You can also check out the MSP jobs website for more information.