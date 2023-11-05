SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Sault Ste. Marie Police Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, it happened at the intersection of3 Mile Road and Ashmun Street (M-129). The officer involved was responding to a call for service in an emergency manner.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Department says that both the police car and civilian car involved sustained extensive damage. Neither of the drivers sustained serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Michigan State Police.