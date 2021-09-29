MSP recover McMillian man’s body from Kennedy Lake

GERMFASK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On the afternoon of September 27, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Outpost were called to Kennedy Lake for a report of a missing man from the McMillian area.

Initial reports indicated that 71-year-old Philip Brow went fishing the day previous and had not returned home. Troopers located Brow’s vehicle at the boat launch and his boat unoccupied in Kennedy Lake. The MSP Marine Services Team was contacted and assisted with the investigation. A Department of Natural Resources plane also assisted and located Brow in the water. The MSP Marine Services Team was able to recover the body of Brow in about five feet of water. No foul play is suspected, according to MSP.

Troopers were assisted by Sault Tribal Police, DNR, Schoolcraft County Sheriff Department, and the Luce County Sheriff Department.

Latest stories