SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – MyMichigan Medical Center Sault made a public Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, just after 2:00 p.m. that the facility was placed on lockdown after receiving a threatening phone call.

Just before 2:30 p.m. another post was made, announcing the lockdown at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault has been lifted.

Sault Ste. Marie Police tell us Chippewa County Central Dispatch was contacted around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. They received information suggesting the threat of violence with a gun made towards the hospital.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police and Fire Departments, along with other local officers responded to the hospital and provided security while the threat was investigated.

While there were reports of an arrest made. Authorities say the suspect was found on Sugar Island but was not arrested.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department at 906-632-5744.