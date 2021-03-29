Newberry Wellness Center reopens on April 5

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday, April 5 the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital will reopen its Newberry Wellness Center.

The center’s hours will be Monday – Thursday 6:00 A.M. – 8:00 A.M., Friday 6:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. and Saturday: 8:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

“The health and safety of our staff, members, and participants has remained our number one priority and will continue to guide us,” said Jen Lusk, Director of Rehabilitation Services and the Wellness Center. “Our staff is excited to once again welcome members of the community.”

Only 10 people will be allowed in the Wellness Center at a time. Appointments are encouraged, call (906)-293-9182 to schedule a visit. Walk-ins cannot be guaranteed access. All wellness center customers must register with staff and check-in before exercising.

Facility changes include a new layout for cardio equipment and new paint on the walls. When entering the hospital, visitors must now follow the posted self-screening guidelines.



Additional COVID-19 precautions while inside the Wellness Center include:

Masks must be worn at all times

Maintain 6ft social distancing

Sanitize equipment following use

Changing rooms/bathrooms are available, but showers will not be available.

Water fountains are closed. Please bring a water bottle. Water and flavored waters are available in the vending machine outside the Wellness Center.

Mats will not be available. Please bring a yoga mat for floor exercises

To show appreciation for the community’s patience during the shutdown, special monthly memberships are available. Call the Wellness Center at 293.9182 for more information.