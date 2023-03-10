BURT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A deadly snowmobile crash in Alger County on Thursday becomes the third fatality in March. More than a dozen people have been killed as the result of snowmobile crashes in the Upper Peninsula this season.

The latest incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Trail number 8, in an area approximately 1 mile south of H-58 in Burt Township.

Authorities say Nathan Hohman from Ohio was headed north on Trail number 8. He lost control going around a curve and hit a tree. Hohman died at the scene. Excessive speed was determined to be the cause of the incident.

An Illinois woman died as the result of crash in Gogebic County one day earlier. A snowmobiler from Wisconsin passed away after colliding with a trail grooming machine on March 2.