SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two subjects, one adult and one juvenile, have been formally charged in a case regarding dropping a puppy off a bridge and then abandoning the puppy.

According to Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the adult, Jasmine Elise Clark, was charged with Torturing Animals 3rd Degree which is felony that carries a penalty of imprisonment for not more than 4 years, a fine of not more than $5,000.00, and community service for not more than 500 hours. Clark was arraigned on November 18 in the 91st District Court and given a $10,000 bond.

The juvenile, whose name will not be released, has been referred to the 50th Circuit Court (Juvenile Court). All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On November 16, 2022, officers of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department says they recovered a puppy that had been dropped over a railing on the Spruce Street Bridge and abandoned. The puppy had been dropped several feet into a fenced area on the bank of the Cloverland Power Canal.

Due to the fencing and the swift flowing water in the canal, the puppy had no way to escape. Temperatures were in the low to mid 20’s. A Sault PD officer lowered himself over the bridge into the fenced area where the puppy was located. Due to the height of the fence, this officer lifted the puppy over his head and passed it along to another Sault PD officer waiting on the bridge above.

The puppy was found unharmed. It was placed into a warm police car and transported to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department before being turned over to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter. Sault PD officers located video surveillance footage of the incident and with the help of the community through social media, were able to ascertain who was responsible.

Sault PD officers continued the investigation which led to charges being authorized by the Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The suspects have been cooperative.

The puppy has since been adopted by one of the Sault PD officers involved in the rescue.