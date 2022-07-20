NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized with severe injuries following a rollover crash in Mackinac County on Tuesday night. Troopers with the Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace Post were called to the scene of the crash on H33 near Norton Road in Newton Township at approximately 11:51 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to MSP, the crash involved one vehicle that had rolled over. Once troopers arrived, it was discovered that the suspected passenger in the vehicle had been ejected, while the alleged driver ran away.

The ejected passenger died at the scene of the crash. An MSP K9 unit was called in found the alleged driver. The alleged driver is being treated for severe injuries at a local hospital, according to MSP.

Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The name of the passenger is not being released at this time until MSP is able to reach the passenger’s appropriate personal contacts.

Troopers from the St. Ignace Post were assisted by MSP Sault Ste. Marie, Mackinac County Sheriffs Dept, Portage Township Fire and EMS, and Garfield Township Fire and EMS.