LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Two weekend snowmobile crashes are under investigation. Both happened on Saturday, February 11. As of Monday, February 13, one of the drivers has died, the other remains hospitalized.

According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Campbell was driving his snowmobile, heading east near M-28 and County Road 401 around 8:36 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. Campbell was wearing a helmet at the time, but the clasp was not fastened. Campbell was taken to the hospital but did not survive the crash. Authorities report that he was headed home from a bar and they believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but an official ruling has not been made.

The other crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a man was returning to his motel and was driving faster than 80 miles per hour when he struck a snowbank and was thrown from the snowmobile. He was wearing a helmet at the time. He suffered back and leg injuries and was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for treatment.

Both crashes remain under investigation.