NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Preparing for real disasters means intense training for different organizations. Friday through Sunday, dozens of organizations from across the state will gather in Luce County for a joint Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief Exercise Mission.

The Michigan Wing, Civil Air Patrol is conducting Operation Newberry which will be based at the Luce County Airport. Aircraft and ground teams from Michigan will use the technology called Geographic Information Systems Topographic Software, (GIS-topo). They will also recreate conditions which Michigan Wing members responded to with flooding in Kentucky earlier this month.

According to 1st Lt Christopher Bradlee, Incident Commander Trainee, “This training allows us to be effective in real world missions like we did recently in the floods in Kentucky where Civil Air Patrol supported FEMA with Disaster Relief and Damage Assessment. The opportunity to bring the lessons learned back to the rest of our members in the training environment is one that we want to take advantage of every chance we get.”

66 members will participate in Operation Newberry, including weather forecasting support from a remote location. Four different aircrews will be in two different types of aircraft.

Also included in the exercise are: