SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — The man suspected of torching and shooting at patrol vehicles at the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post yesterday was arrested after an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

We’re told the suspect is a 39-year-old from Florida was found with the help from multiple calls from the community. Just before 2 a.m. this morning, a search warrant was secured and MSP’s Emergency Support Team — which a spokesperson described as comparable to a SWAT team — searched a piece of property occupied by a camper, on Riverside Road in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

During the search, police say the suspect fired gunshots toward officers, who in turn shot back. No officers were hurt, but the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. We are working to learn his condition.

The suspect’s identity and charges will not be known until after he is arraigned in court. We’re told the prosecutor has begun reviewing the case, and maximum charges are being sought.

As is procedure, MSP Seventh District will investigate the shooting, and the officers involved will be on leave until that investigation concludes. it is not known how many officers fired shots, or if more than one is currently on leave. Police confirm officers with the Emergency Support Team were wearing body cameras, and Local 3 is seeking footage of the incident.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you informed with updates as they come.