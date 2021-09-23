Police investigate fatal Luce County crash

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating a traffic crash in Luce County that took the life of a Newberry resident.

On Thursday, September 23 at approximately 1:30pm, Nancy Whalen, 75 years old of Newberry, entered the intersection of M28 and County Rd 403 in front of a Charter Spectrum truck travelling westbound on M-28 causing the crash. Whalen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was treated and released for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected factors in the crash. MSP troopers were assisted by Luce County Sheriff’s Dept, Luce County Fire/EMS, and MDOT.