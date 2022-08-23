BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation is underway after the Bay Mills Cultural Center in the Bay Mills Indian Community was vandalized over the weekend, according to Bay Mills Police Department (BMPD).

The damage was discovered during the morning of Monday, August 22, and is believed to have happened within two days prior to discovery.

BMPD says that investigations so far have revealed that one of more suspects entered the location by breaking a window on the building’s backside. The one or more suspects then damaged the entirety of the building’s inside, according to BMPD, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The police department believes one or more suspects may have cut themselves over the course of the incident.

BMPD is still looking for information into the incident. You can report information by calling (906) 248-3244 or by emailing Police Chief Ron Carrick at rwcarrick@baymills.org.

BMPD was assisted at the scene by an evidence technician from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.